The Board of Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Limited (BAF) announced it has entered into a deed of termination with the current investment manager BSAAF Management Pty Ltd (BSAAF). The update from the LIC on 16 July states that the process of appointing Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Ltd (WAMI) as the new investment manager has begun.

