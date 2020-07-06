Airlie Australian Share Fund Portfolio Update

An update from Airlie Funds Management’s Matt Williams about his firm’s Australian Share Fund, which is available to investors in both listed (ASX: AASF) and unlisted form. The Fund offers investors the opportunity to invest in a specialised and focused Australian equities fund and seeks to provide long-term capital growth and regular income.

Key points in the video:

Where Airlie Funds Management sees earnings headed for the remainder of 2020 and beyond

How the current tensions between Australia and China have affected Airlie’s investment mindset and portfolio positioning

Some recent changes Airlie Funds Management has made to the Australian Share Fund portfolio

Matt Williams is the Portfolio Manager of the Airlie Australian Share Fund. Matt has over 20 years’ industry experience, entering investment management in 1993 when he joined Perpetual Investments as an equities dealer. From there Matt progressed to be an equities analyst and portfolio manager. From 2011 to 2015, Matt was Head of Equities at Perpetual. Since joining Airlie in July 2016 Matt has managed Australian share strategies for institutional clients.