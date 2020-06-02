SDF – UBS rates the stock as Initiation of coverage with Buy

Premium growth on the client trading platform has been tracking behind target but increased broker uptake of the INSIGHT platform, along with the expansion of auto-rating to additional classes, is expected to clear bottlenecks to growth from the second half of FY21.

Hence, UBS suggests the target of 60% of contestable gross written premium on the platform is still achievable, albeit likely beyond FY24. The monetisation will be brought forward under a revised professional services fees agreement with insurers.

The broker envisages around 10% growth in earnings per share over FY20-23 and initiates coverage with a Buy rating and $3.90 target.

Sector: Insurance.

Target price is $3.90.Current Price is $3.35. Difference: $0.55 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If SDF meets the UBS target it will return approximately 14% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).