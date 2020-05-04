AM Report: US Sharemarkets Fell On Friday

Investors fretted over reports that the US was threatening to lift tariffs against China. In response to earnings results, shares in Apple fell 1.6%, Amazon fell 7.6%, Chevron lost 2.8% and Exxon Mobil fell 7.2%. Shares in Tesla fell 10.3% after Chief Executive Elon Musk said in a tweet that the company’s share price was “too high”. The Dow Jones index fell by 622 points or 2.6%. The S&P500 index fell by 2.8% and the Nasdaq index lost 285 points or 3.2%. Over the week the Dow Jones and S&P 500 indexes fell by 0.2% and the Nasdaq lost 0.3%.