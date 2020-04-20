Funds / Video

April 20, 2020

L1 Capital (ASX: LSF) Updates The Market

By Tim McGowen

 

In this video, L1 Capital’s Joint Managing Director and Co-Chief Investment Officer Mark Landau provides an update of the Fund’s positioning and progress.
 
Key points in the video:

  • The share buyback currently in progress
  • The directors’ intention to increase their stake in the company
  • An update on the Fund’s recent performance and the reasons behind it
  • The Fund’s exposure to energy and cyclical stocks and how they plan to proceed with these holdings
  • Some recent positions the Fund has taken
  • The Fund’s outlook from here

 

Tim McGowen

About Tim McGowen

Tim McGowen is the co-founder of informedinvestor.com.au. He was previously the founder of Fortitude Capital the Hedge fund of the Year in 2008 & 2009. More recently he was a global Portfolio Manager for PM Capital.



