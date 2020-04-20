L1 Capital (ASX: LSF) Updates The Market

In this video, L1 Capital’s Joint Managing Director and Co-Chief Investment Officer Mark Landau provides an update of the Fund’s positioning and progress.
Key points in the video:
- The share buyback currently in progress
- The directors’ intention to increase their stake in the company
- An update on the Fund’s recent performance and the reasons behind it
- The Fund’s exposure to energy and cyclical stocks and how they plan to proceed with these holdings
- Some recent positions the Fund has taken
- The Fund’s outlook from here