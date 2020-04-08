Markets / Video

April 8, 2020

AM Report: Aussie Market Set To Be Under Pressure At Opening Trade

By Tom Piotrowski | More Articles by Tom Piotrowski

US sharemarkets edged lower on Tuesday as investors continued to assess developments in the coronavirus outbreak. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he believed the number of virus hospitalisations was reaching a plateau. Boeing (-4.8%) led the Dow Jones index lower. Exxon Mobil (+1.9%) said that it would cut planned capital spending this year by 30% as the coronavirus pandemic reduces energy demand. Despite rising 937 points earlier in the session, the Dow Jones index closed lower by 26 points or 0.1%. The S&P500 index fell by 0.2% and the Nasdaq index fell by 26 points or 0.3%.

