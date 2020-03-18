ECX – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

While the company has experienced a stable operating environment in the year to date the coronavirus outbreak implies some risk going forward.

While forecasting risk is high, Credit Suisse notes cost reductions will provide benefits and there are assets underpinning the business in the event of customer stress, along with an improving balance sheet.

Outperform rating maintained. Target is reduced to $1.15 from $1.85.

Sector: Diversified Financials.

Target price is $1.15.Current Price is $0.86. Difference: $0.29 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If ECX meets the Credit Suisse target it will return approximately 25% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).