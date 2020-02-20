Broker News

February 20, 2020

AHY – Citi rates the stock as Buy

By Broker News | More Articles by Broker News

Citi analysts thought 2019 marked a “good” result with top line growth carried by both B2B and retail, while challenges from pulp prices and increased marketing costs and price investment continue.

Forecasts have been reduced nonetheless, to account for higher taxes. FX also impacted negatively. Citi believes Asaleo Care can exceed its guidance for 2020. Buy rating retained, while the price target lifts to $1.30 from $1.10.

Sector: Household & Personal Products.

Target price is $1.30.Current Price is $1.13. Difference: $0.17 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If AHY meets the Citi target it will return approximately 13% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).

Broker News

About Broker News

FNArena's Australian Broker Call, is your daily news report on the latest recommendation, valuation, forecast and opinions recently published by Stockbrokers.

View more articles by Broker News →

More Related Articles

PGH – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Outperform

SHL – UBS rates the stock as Sell

SWM – Credit Suisse rates the stock as Neutral

COL – UBS rates the stock as Sell

EHL – Morgans rates the stock as Add

BXB – UBS rates the stock as Neutral