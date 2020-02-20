AHY – Citi rates the stock as Buy

Citi analysts thought 2019 marked a “good” result with top line growth carried by both B2B and retail, while challenges from pulp prices and increased marketing costs and price investment continue.

Forecasts have been reduced nonetheless, to account for higher taxes. FX also impacted negatively. Citi believes Asaleo Care can exceed its guidance for 2020. Buy rating retained, while the price target lifts to $1.30 from $1.10.

Sector: Household & Personal Products.

Target price is $1.30.Current Price is $1.13. Difference: $0.17 – (brackets indicate current price is over target). If AHY meets the Citi target it will return approximately 13% (excluding dividends, fees and charges – negative figures indicate an expected loss).