Investors Lose Taste For Beer Play Gage Roads

The downgrade club keeps growing and the share market performance of those company cutting forecasts or reporting lower revenues and earnings keeps following a familiar route – down, down and down.

So it should be no surprise that shares in Perth-based beer brewer Gage Roads lost more than 16% yesterday after the company joined the growing list of downgraders by warning investors sales volume across national liquor chains for its December half had dropped 25%.

The slide, from 1.4 million litres to one million was blamed on excess inventory and changing contract agreements for the company’s largest national chain customer.

Gage Road brews a number of popular beer ranges, including Atomic, Single Fin, and ginger beer brand Matso’s.

Gage axed a number of products which saw sales slide as consumers rejected them with the result that the company saw a 400,000 litre shortfall in sales, with the replacement new products not being accepted by national chains, leading to a 400,000 litre shortfall in sales in sales.

Overall revenue rose 10% to $19.3 million in the half-year. But while gross profit increased 12% to $13.3 million earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortisation sunk to just $0.3 million, compared to $2.1 million in the first half of 2019.

Managing director John Hoedemaker warned the company was unlikely to meet its goal of 25 to 30% EBITDA growth for the 2020 financial year.

The shares ended down 16.6% at 6.5 cents and hit a year low of 6.3 cents in trading.

The small-cap beer slinger has a number of institutional investors on its books, including Perennial, Commonwealth Bank, AustralianSuper, and Mitsubishi UFJ, and Spheria Asset Management.