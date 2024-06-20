FNN Content / Reports / Shares / Stocks of the Hour / Video

June 20, 2024

Stocks of the Hour: DroneShield, Terra Metals, Control Bionics

DroneShield (ASX:DRO) announced it has received an order of $4.7 million from a new non-government Swiss international customer. The vehicle-based solution will offer a rapidly deployable C-UxS platform, that can be operated in both static and On-The-Move (OTM) missions. Shares are trading 0.96 per cent higher at $1.58.

Terra Metals (ASX:TM1) has announced that drilling has confirmed the discovery of multiple Platreef-style copper platinum group element (PGE) reefs from surface at the Dante Reefs. The results have potential to host a large sulphide deposit containing copper, gold, PGEs, vanadium and titanium; the first of its kind in Australia. Shares are trading 70.97 per cent higher at 5.3 cents.

Control Bionics (ASX:CBL) announced that its autonomous wheelchair module, DROVE, has been officially included as a Class 1 Medical Device in the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods. This significant milestone follows almost 12 months of extensive internal and external testing, ensuring the highest standards of safety and effectiveness. Shares are trading 44.19 per cent higher at 6.2 cents.
 

