Economics / FNN Content

June 14, 2024

Apple reclaims top spot as most valuable company globally

By Glenn Dyer | More Articles by Glenn Dyer

Apple has finally regained the top position as the most valuable company globally.

It briefly topped Microsoft on Wednesday but eased in late trading.

On Thursday, Apple shares rose 0.55% to end the day in the top position with a value of $US3.29 trillion, surpassing Microsoft by $US100 million, whose shares rose 0.12%.

The third trillionaire, Nvidia, had a better day, rising 3.5% to end at $US3.19 trillion. It could rise further to the top if its recent momentum continues.

This is the first time since early last August that Apple has ended a session with a value of more than $US3 trillion. It lost the position 10 months ago when its third-quarter sales performance disappointed investors.

The latest surge (10% plus this week alone) has followed its AI launch on Monday, but the rise was well underway before that announcement. Apple's shares are up nearly 24% in the past three months.

About Glenn Dyer

Glenn Dyer has been a finance journalist and TV producer for more than 40 years. He has worked at Maxwell Newton Publications, Queensland Newspapers, AAP, The Australian Financial Review, The Nine Network and Crikey.

View more articles by Glenn Dyer →

More Related Articles

IEA warns of impending global oil glut

The Fed’s rate cute dilemma

Musks $56 billion pay package approved by shareholders

US dollar surge sends precious metals lower

Strong May jobs data

EU imposes varied tariffs on Chinese EV imports