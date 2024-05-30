Economics / FNN Content

May 30, 2024

Australian beef exports to China resume following suspension

By Peter Milios

Agriculture Minister Murray Watt has confirmed that five major Australian beef exporters, previously suspended from exporting meat to China, can now resume their operations. The suspension, imposed amidst a trade war between the two nations, has been lifted by Beijing with immediate effect.

Speaking to ABC News Breakfast, Senator Watt expressed his satisfaction with the development, highlighting its significance for the Australian beef industry. He noted that several processing operations had already seen their trade bans lifted, and the additional lifting of suspensions for five meatworks in Queensland and New South Wales is welcomed news.

The affected meatworks, which had collectively traded about $1 billion worth of beef, faced trade restrictions since 2020 due to escalating tensions between Australia and China. This move to resume exports signifies a positive step towards restoring trade relations and supporting both cattle producers and workers within the meat processing industry.

Senator Watt emphasized the importance of this development for the affected industries, describing it as "fantastic news" that will have wide-reaching benefits. The resumption of beef exports to China not only reinstates vital economic ties but also offers a boost to Australia's agricultural sector in challenging times.

