FNN Content / Markets

May 23, 2024

ASX falls 0.9% at near noon: BHP falls 3%

By Peter Milios | More Articles by Peter Milios

Australian shares have decreased by 0.9% at 11:30am, in response to the Federal Reserve's concerns over inflation, mirroring Wall Street's decline. The Fed's minutes indicated a potential for further tightening of monetary policy, leading to a drop in treasuries, oil prices, and gold, while BHP's shares fell 3% due to rejection of its acquisition offer by Anglo American.

The SPI futures are pointing to a fall of 69 points.

Best and worst performers

The best-performing sector is Information Technology, up 2.38 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Materials, down 2.52 per cent.

The best-performing large cap is Xero (ASX:XRO), trading 8.56 per cent higher at $134.61. It is followed by shares in Sonic Healthcare (ASX:SHL) and Mercury NZ (ASX:MCY).

The worst-performing large cap is Paladin Energy (ASX:PDN), trading 4.66 per cent lower at $16.35. It is followed by shares in Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN) and Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST).

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$2394.40 an ounce.

Iron ore futures are pointing to a 0.4 per cent fall.

One Australian dollar is buying 66.20 US cents.

About Peter Milios

Peter Milios is a recent graduate from the University of Technology - majoring in Finance and Accounting. Peter is currently working under equity research analyst Di Brookman for Corporate Connect Research.

View more articles by Peter Milios →

More Related Articles

Stocks of the Hour: Strategic Energy Resources, RareX, Kalgoorlie Gold Mining

US markets trade lower as inflation concerns resurface

Nvidia shatters expectations with record revenue surge

Rate cut speculation and economic trends

Battle of titans: BHP’s ongoing bid for Anglo American

Iron ore prices surge to three-month high