ASX closes 0.1% lower regarding the uncertain geopolitical landscape in the Middle East

Continuing its decline for the fifth consecutive session, the ASX experienced a downturn as the S&P/ASX 200 closed 6.9 points, or 0.1 per cent lower at 7605.6. This decline reflects ongoing market apprehensions regarding the uncertain geopolitical landscape in the Middle East, particularly following an attack on Israel by Iran, which has sparked concerns of potential broader conflicts, coupled with prevailing expectations of sustained elevated global interest rates.

Futures

The Dow Jones futures are pointing to a fall of 37 points.

The S&P 500 futures are pointing to a fall of 10.5 points.

The Nasdaq futures are pointing to a fall of 72 points.

The SPI futures are down 2 points.

Best and worst performers

The best-performing sector was Utilities, up 2.83 per cent. The worst-performing sector was Energy, down 0.49 per cent.

The best-performing large cap was Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN), closing 7.49 per cent higher at $4.16. It was followed by shares in AGL Energy (ASX:AGL) and Lynas Rare Earths (ASX:LYC).

The worst-performing large cap was James Hardie Industries (ASX:JHX), closing 2.81 per cent lower at $54.02. It was followed by shares in Sonic Healthcare (ASX:SHL) and Pro Medicus (ASX:PME).

Asian markets

Japan's Nikkei has lost 1.32 per cent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng has lost 0.43 per cent.

China's Shanghai Composite has lost 0.12 per cent.

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$2,390.00 an ounce.

Iron ore is 2.3 per cent lower at US$110.40 a tonne.

Iron ore futures are pointing to a 3.65 per cent rise.

Light crude is trading $0.52 lower at US$84.84 a barrel.

One Australian dollar is buying 64.19 US cents.