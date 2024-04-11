Stocks of the Hour: Krakatoa Resources, Cosmos Exploration, Vulcan Energy Resources

To register for Friday's webinar click here.

Krakatoa Resources (ASX:KTA) announced that 1.2 grams per tonne of gold and 10.5% copper has been identified at the Turon Project in NSW. The results are encouraging, at a time when the demand for copper is booming and gold is threatening to break out to an all-time high. Shares are trading 162.5 per cent higher at 2.1 cents.

Cosmos Exploration (ASX:C1X) has announced new exploration results which highlight significant rare earth exploration potential associated with a Silicate-Carbonatite Alkaline Complex at its 100%-owned Byro East Project in Western Australia. The results outline chip assays up to 2.20% TREYO have been received from the Leatherback L1 mineralised trend. Shares are trading 36.36 per cent higher at 6 cents.

Vulcan Energy Resources (ASX:VUL, FSE:VUL) announced the Start of Production of the first Lithium Chloride product at Vulcan’s Lithium Extraction Optimisation Plant in Germany. LEOP is showing strong early results with consistently over 90% lithium extraction efficiency from its Adsorption-type Direct Lithium Extraction (A-DLE) unit, replicating what Vulcan has seen in its lab and pilot plant operations, and in line with its commercial plant expectations and Vulcan’s financing model. Shares are trading 12.24 per cent higher at $3.21.