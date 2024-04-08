Sweeping staff cuts at Beach Energy

Beach Energy (ASX:BPT), a prominent player in the oil and gas industry, has been grappling with significant challenges, including cost overruns and delays, at its Waitsia gas project in Western Australia. The company's recent announcement of sweeping staff cuts has underscored the severity of the situation, raising concerns among investors and stakeholders alike.

The decision to implement staff reductions was reportedly initiated by Seven Group Holdings, Beach Energy's 30% shareholder, which is controlled by Kerry Stokes. The move was attributed to cost blowouts at the Waitsia gas project, coupled with weak performance and managerial issues, all of which have adversely impacted the company's financial outlook and necessitated a strategic reassessment.

Despite efforts to address these issues, including ongoing pre-commissioning activities and remedial works, Beach Energy has encountered further setbacks, prompting a revision of project timelines and cost estimates. Originally slated for completion in mid-CY2024, the Waitsia gas plant is now not expected to begin production until early CY2025, with total capital expenditure estimated to range between $600 million to $650 million, significantly higher than previous projections.

In a statement released on Monday, Beach Energy's CEO, Brett Woods, expressed disappointment over the persistent challenges faced by the company, particularly in the late stages of the project. He emphasized the company's commitment to overcoming these obstacles and delivering the Waitsia gas plant, which is deemed strategically important for its future operations.

The news of further delays and cost increases has had a significant impact on Beach Energy's stock performance, with shares plummeting by as much as 22% at one point on Monday. While there was a partial recovery later in the trading session, the overall sentiment remained negative, reflecting investor concerns over the company's ability to effectively manage its projects amidst mounting difficulties.

Furthermore, the revised timeline for the Waitsia gas project is likely to have implications for Beach Energy's partnership with Mitsui E&P Australia, its development partner. The prolonged delays may lead to increased tensions and could potentially affect the overall progress of the project.

Despite the challenges, Beach Energy remains determined to address the issues plaguing the Waitsia gas project and ensure its successful completion. However, the road ahead appears fraught with obstacles, and the company will need to demonstrate resilience and effective leadership to navigate through these turbulent times and restore investor confidence in its operations.