Stocks of the Hour: Galan Lithium, Argent Minerals, Osteopore

Galan Lithium (ASX:GLN) announced a further increase to its JORC (2012) Mineral Resource estimate for the Hombre Muerto West Project located in Catamarca Province, Argentina. Galan’s 100% owned Mineral Resources increase 20% to 8.6Mt contained lithium carbonate equivalent. This upgrade makes this the highest grade resource estimates declared in Argentina to date and cements Galan’s resource base and adds flexibility, optionality and leverage to any Li price upswing and supports Galan’s 4 stage long term production target of 60ktpa LCE. Shares are trading 2.6 per cent higher at 39.5 cents.

Argent Minerals (ASX:ARD) has announced assay results from the rock chip sampling programme which provide further confirmation of outcropping silver-lead-zinc mineralisation outside the defined Resource at its 100%-owned Kempfield Polymetallic Project in NSW. Argent Managing Director Mr Pedro Kastellorizos commented that “Surface assay results have confirmed the discovery of mineralised extension zones along strike from the main Kempfield Deposit. These exciting new zones host the same geology and geochemical signatures as the main mineralisation over the Kempfield Deposit. Based on the defined mineralised dimensions, the strike of the mineralised zones surpasses the existing Kempfield JORC Resource area, elevating Kempfield’s exploration upside. We plan to drill these newly defined mineralised zones in 2024 once all regulatory approvals have been granted to Argent”. Shares are trading 50 per cent higher at 1.5 cents.

Australian-Singaporean regenerative medicine company Osteopore (ASX:OSX) has announced it has secured market approval for its groundbreaking orthopaedic products from Singapore and Vietnam. Osteopore has obtained regulatory clearance from Singapore’s Health Sciences Authority and Vietnam’s Department of Medical Equipment and Construction, for the Company’s suite of off-the-shelf and customisable orthopaedic products. The clearance positions Osteopore for high-value complex bone reconstruction procedures as well as general bone grafting procedures. Shares are trading 276.92 per cent higher at 24.5 cents.