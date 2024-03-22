FNN Content / Reports / Shares / Stocks of the Hour / Video

March 22, 2024

Stocks of the Hour: Godolphin Resources, Develop Global, Core Lithium

By Abbey Phillipps

 

Godolphin Resources (ASX:GRL) has received the final batch of results from the second phase program of leach testing and size fraction analysis undertaken by the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANSTO) on REE mineralisation from the Company’s Narraburra Rare Earth Element Project, located 12km northeast of Temora in central west NSW. Shares are trading flat at 3.3 cents.

Develop Global (ASX:DVP) announced that it has taken a key step towards securing project funding and a production restart at its Woodlawn mine with a substantial Resource increase and upgrade in confidence level. Shares are trading 0.83 per cent lower at $2.38.

Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) has provided a further update on the exploration programs completed during the 2023 field season. Final assays have been received from the drilling and geochemical programs with encouraging results which again demonstrate the prospectivity of the entire Finniss project area. Shares are trading 6.06 per cent higher at 17.5 cents.

