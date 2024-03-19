Stocks of the Hour: Cyclopharm, lonic Rare Earths, Metals Acquisition

Cyclopharm (ASX:CYC) announced that its first USA Technegas clinical patients were imaged last week at two preeminent clinical sites located in St Louis, Missouri and Stanford, California. These landmark events follow US FDA approval of Technegas last October and the subsequent rollout of the company's plan for market penetration in medical facilities across the US – with work continuing to accelerate on converting strong clinical demand into contract sign off through varying approval phases at medical institutions across the USA. Shares are trading 0.28 per cent lower at $1.795.

lonic Rare Earths (ASX:IXR) has delivered a boost for its collaboration with leading global automaker Ford Technologies (Ford) and UK-based specialist alloy manufacturer Less Common Metals (LCM), following the successful separation and first production of high purity terbium oxide (Tb,O,) at wholly owned subsidiary lonic Technologies' Belfast plant.Shares are trading 8.33 per cent higher at 1.95 cents

Metals Acquisition Limited (ASX:MAC) today provided a market update on the continuing exploration and resource development at the CSA Copper Mine. MAC has continued drilling since acquiring the CSA Copper Mine in June 2023 with a view to expand it’s high quality resource base to underpin a new reserve estimate and mine plan MAC CEO, Mick McMullen commented “These results continue to showcase why we think the CSA Copper Mine has a long future with continued exploration success converting the Inferred Resource to Measured and Indicated, together with adding new mineralisation to the inventory. QTS North continues to demonstrate good continuity at depth and is in line with observed CSA Copper Mine widths and grades. Shares are trading 0.29 per cent lower at $20.81.