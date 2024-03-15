Economics / FNN Content

March 15, 2024

Iron ore prices slide

By Glenn Dyer | More Articles by Glenn Dyer

Another slide in iron ore prices occurred on Thursday afternoon, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see the $US100-a-tonne level breached in the next couple of days.

The SGX futures price (for April delivery) slid 2.8% to $US102.50 a tonne at Thursday evening’s close, the lowest since mid-August when prices last dropped under the $US100-a-tonne level.

This marks a decline from $US105.55 on Wednesday and is 6.4% lower than the $US115.18 at last Friday’s close. It’s also $US40 a tonne lower than the year's peak of just over $US142 a tonne.

This news will offset the one-day copper-driven bounce of 2.6% for BHP shares on Thursday, while Rio Tinto shares added 1.9% for the same reason. Fortescue shares edged up 0.12% in sympathy.

The bounce in copper ended overnight with the price down slightly to $US4.05 a pound for the front-month contract (May). As a result, the shares of all three miners will likely slide Friday due to the drop in iron ore prices.

About Glenn Dyer

Glenn Dyer has been a finance journalist and TV producer for more than 40 years. He has worked at Maxwell Newton Publications, Queensland Newspapers, AAP, The Australian Financial Review, The Nine Network and Crikey.

View more articles by Glenn Dyer →

