China keeps key rate unchanged

China's central bank, the People’s Bank of China, has opted to keep a key policy rate unchanged amidst a significant decline in property prices across the nation. This decision comes as the latest data reveals a sharp 1.4% drop in monthly house prices, marking the steepest decline seen in the past 13 months.

The central bank's decision to maintain the medium-term loan rate at a historic low of 2.50% reflects the acknowledgment of the limited measures available to mitigate the ongoing property market downturn without substantial intervention.

Despite efforts to stimulate home lending finance by reducing the five-year prime rate to 3.95%, and earlier adjustments in bank reserve ratios, the property market has shown resilience to these measures, with little impact observed.

The most pronounced decreases in property prices have been observed in major cities such as Shenzhen and Guangzhou. Guangdong province, where these cities are located, hosts significant economic zones and faces challenges due to troubled property giants operating within its borders.

The recent acceleration in house price declines underscores the broader impact on consumer confidence and economic stability. As China's economic growth relies heavily on the real estate sector, the current slide in property prices poses a notable risk to the nation's ongoing economic development.

Analysts suggest that the situation warrants careful monitoring, as the implications of the property market's decline extend beyond the housing sector, potentially affecting the overall economic trajectory of the country.