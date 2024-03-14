Stocks of the Hour: PainChek, Chimeric Therapeutics, Torque Metals

To register for Friday's webinar click here.
PainChek (ASX:PCK), developer of the world’s first smart based pain assessment and monitoring application, has announced it has established a reseller agreement with Nourish Care, a leading UK care management software provider. The agreement has an initial 12-month term with an opportunity to renew by both parties and will facilitate sales of the PainChek® digital pain assessment app. Shares are trading 3.45 per cent lower at 2.8 cents.
Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM) has highlighted recent successes and provided insight into key clinical catalysts for 2024. All 2023 milestones successfully accomplished establishing the foundation for multiple significant clinical catalysts in 2024. Shares are trading 3.45 per cent lower at 2.8 cents.
Torque Metals (ASX:TOR) has provided results from its reverse circulation (“RC”) and Diamond drill campaign at the New Dawn Lithium Project. The results show consistent and impressive high-grade lithium results. Shares are trading flat at 16 cents.