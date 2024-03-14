FNN Content / Reports / Shares / Stocks of the Hour / Video

March 14, 2024

Stocks of the Hour: PainChek, Chimeric Therapeutics, Torque Metals

By Abbey Phillipps | More Articles by Abbey Phillipps

 

To register for Friday's webinar click here.

PainChek (ASX:PCK), developer of the world’s first smart based pain assessment and monitoring application, has announced it has established a reseller agreement with Nourish Care, a leading UK care management software provider. The agreement has an initial 12-month term with an opportunity to renew by both parties and will facilitate sales of the PainChek® digital pain assessment app. Shares are trading 3.45 per cent lower at 2.8 cents.

Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM) has highlighted recent successes and provided insight into key clinical catalysts for 2024. All 2023 milestones successfully accomplished establishing the foundation for multiple significant clinical catalysts in 2024. Shares are trading 3.45 per cent lower at 2.8 cents.

Torque Metals (ASX:TOR) has provided results from its reverse circulation (“RC”) and Diamond drill campaign at the New Dawn Lithium Project. The results show consistent and impressive high-grade lithium results. Shares are trading flat at 16 cents.

About Abbey Phillipps

View more articles by Abbey Phillipps →

More Related Articles

ASX closes 0.2% lower: Financials is worst perfomer

ASX down 0.13% near noon: Financials is worst performing sector

Fed Government backs Arafura Rare Earths with $840m package

Cynata Therapeutics’ breakthrough in regenerative medicine

S&P 500 retreats as Nvidia’s momentum slows

Oil prices surge on Russian refinery attack