FNN Content / Markets

March 13, 2024

ASX up 0.12% near noon: Best performer is Consumer Discretionary

By Peter Milios | More Articles by Peter Milios

The S&P/ASX 200 opened with a 0.2% increase, driven by gains in retail and healthcare sectors despite declines in energy and resources.

This positive trend mirrored Wall Street's performance following slightly higher-than-expected US inflation data, with the S&P 500 reaching a record high close, while bond yields rose and oil prices dipped. Analysts suggest that while the CPI data hints at ongoing inflation moderation, continued strength could delay the anticipated US Federal Reserve rate cut, potentially disappointing market expectations.

At 11:30am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.12 per cent higher at 7,722.

The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 22 points.

Best and worst performers

The best-performing sector is Consumer Discretionary, up 0.72 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Materials, down 0.53 per cent.

The best-performing large cap is ResMed (ASX:RMD), trading 2.24 per cent higher at $29.16. It is followed by shares in Mercury NZ (ASX:MCY) and Pro Medicus (ASX:PME).

The worst-performing large cap is Newmont Corporation (ASX:NEM), trading 2.72 per cent lower at $51.45. It is followed by shares in Meridian Energy (ASX:MEZ) and Yancoal Australia (ASX:YAL).

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$2163.60 an ounce.

Iron ore is 1.8 per cent higher at US$110.30 a tonne.

Iron ore futures are pointing to a 0.9 per cent fall.

One Australian dollar is buying 66.10 US cents.

About Peter Milios

Peter Milios is a recent graduate from the University of Technology - majoring in Finance and Accounting. Peter is currently working under equity research analyst Di Brookman for Corporate Connect Research.

View more articles by Peter Milios →

More Related Articles

ASX closes 0.2% lower: investors monitor US inflation

Global corporate dividends hit record high

Bryan Sheffield increases stake in Empire Energy

Bank PEs and analysis of Woodside Energy, Dicker Data, AGL Energy

Stocks of the Hour: ABx Group, LBT Innovations, NickelSearch

NOVONIX Research Report Update: Panasonic signs binding offtake Samsung and LGES next?