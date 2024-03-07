Stocks of the Hour: Dotz Nano, Immuron, Avecho Biotechnology

To register for Friday's webinar click here.

Dotz Nano (ASX:DTZ, OTC:DTZNY), a leading developer of innovative climate and industrial nanotechnologies, today announced the completion of a bench-scale demonstration unit for its carbon capture technology, Dotz Earth. Validation testing and process simulation results of Dotz’s proprietary nano-porous carbon sorbent demonstrated enhanced properties compared with commercial carbon-based sorbents: greater adsorption capacity, better selectivity, and a reduction in regeneration energy. Shares are trading 3.03 per cent higher at 17 cents.

Immuron (ASX:IMC; NASDAQ:IMRN) announced that the interim topline results confirming that a single daily dose of Travelan® is effective in prevention of moderate to severe diarrhoea following challenge with enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli (ETEC). This interim analysis summarises the data for a total of 60 subjects who have completed the inpatient challenge component of this current clinical study. Shares are trading 51.52 per cent higher at 10 cents.

Avecho Biotechnology (ASX:AVE) announced it has received Ethics Approval for its pivotal Phase III clinical trial testing its oral CBD TPM-enhanced soft-gel capsule for insomnia, after the Company submitted amendments to the study in December 2023. The patient recruitment for the Phase III is on track to commence this month for clinical trial sites located in Melbourne, Sydney, Central Coast, Brisbane, and Perth. Shares are trading 33.33 per cent higher at 0.4 cents.

