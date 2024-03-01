FNN Content / Reports / Shares / Stocks of the Hour / Video

March 1, 2024

Stocks of the Hour: Chariot Corporation, Hexagon Energy Materials, European Lithium

By Abbey Phillipps | More Articles by Abbey Phillipps

 

To register for today's webinar click here.

Chariot Corporation (ASX:CC9) has announced that it has significantly grown its Black Mountain project, adding 218 contiguous claims and expanding the project tenure area by 206%. Additionally, Chariot enhances its ownership stake in the Wyoming Lithium Portfolio to 93.9%. Shares are trading 1.85 per cent higher at 27.5 cents.

Hexagon Energy Materials (ASX:HXG) has announced that it has executed a Key Terms Agreement (KTA) with the Water Corporation of Western Australia. The parties will work together with the intention of confirming a water supply solution for Hexagon’s WAH2 low-emissions ammonia project and negotiating a definitive agreement for the supply of water to the WAH2 Project. Shares are trading 33.33 per cent higher at 1.6 cents.

European Lithium (ASX:EUR, FRA:PF8, OTC:EULIF) has announced completion of the business combination between the Company and Sizzle Acquisition Corp., (NASDAQ: SZZL) to form Critical Metals Corp. Critical Metals will advance the construction and commissioning of the Wolfsberg Lithium Project. Shares are trading 13.95 per cent higher at 9.8 cents.

About Abbey Phillipps

View more articles by Abbey Phillipps →

More Related Articles

Private sector investment soars to eight-year highs

Chile’s SQM can’t escape slide in lithium prices

Will BlueScope muscle in on South32’s deal?

Significant results for Nyrada’s brain injury treatment

Key inflation data lifts the broad market index

Retail sales rebound despite seasonal shifts