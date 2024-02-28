Stocks of the Hour: Nyrada Inc, Bastion Minerals, Global Oil & Gas

To register for Friday's webinar click here.
Nyrada Inc (ASX:NYR), a drug discovery and development company specialising in novel small molecule therapeutics to treat neurological and cardiovascular diseases today announces positive results from its preclinical study evaluating the efficacy of its Brain Injury Program drug candidate NYR-BI03 in preventing secondary brain injury. The study showed a significant neuroprotective signal providing strong evidence of efficacy. Shares are trading 284.21 per cent higher at 7.3 cents.
Bastion Minerals (ASX:BMO) provided an update on its highly prospective high-grade Rare Earth Elements (REE) and Copper project in Sweden, returning values of between 2.5% and 8.5% copper. Additional rock chip sampling is planned around April, once snow conditions allow, in this area of southern Sweden, where snow cover is relatively short. Shares are trading 33.33 per cent higher at 1.2 cents.
Global Oil & Gas Ltd (ASX:GLV) has received firm commitments for a placement raising A$1.365 million before costs (Placement). The Placement was well supported by a number of new and existing professional and sophisticated investors and provides Global with a strong cash balance to expedite its work plan for the Tumbes Basin Technical Evaluation Agreement, offshore Peru. Shares are trading 18.75 per cent higher at 1.9 cents.