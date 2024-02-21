Stocks of the Hour: Bastion Minerals, Lithium Universe, Argent Minerals

To register for Friday's webinar click here.

Bastion Minerals (ASX:BMO) provided an update on the transaction for the divestment of its Cometa Copper Project in Chile to ASX listed Hot Chili (ASX:HCH) for up to US$3.3 million. Divestment of the Project will enable Bastion to realise near term value for shareholders and focus on its highly prospective Canadian Lithium Project, Swedish Rare Earth Element Project and Western Australian Lithium/REE Project. Shares are trading 20 per cent higher at 1.2 cents.

Lithium Universe (ASX:LU7) has secured prime industrial land for a lithium refinery in Quebec. The strategy to acquire this seeks to close the North American lithium processing gap. Shares are trading 4.55 per cent higher at 2.3 cents.

Argent Minerals (ASX:ARD) has announced assay results from a recent rock chip sampling programme over the Henry Zone which provides further confirmation of outcropping gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mineralisation outside the defined Resource at its 100%-owned Kempfield Project in NSW. The mineralisation now extends over 1,000m in length by 350m in width based on the 2024 geochemical assay results.Shares are trading 12.5 per cent higher at 0.9 cents.