FNN Content / Markets

February 19, 2024

ASX down 0.18%: S&P 500 declines on PPI report

By Peter Milios | More Articles by Peter Milios

The S&P 500 index experienced a 0.5% decline on Friday following the release of a US producer price index report indicating a rise in prices, particularly attributed to increased service costs, retracting from its previous record high.

At 11:30am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.18 per cent higher at 7,672.10.

The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 17 points.

Best and worst performers

The best-performing sector is Materials, up 1.21 per cent. The worst-performing sector is REITs, down 1.32 per cent.

The best-performing large cap is Boral (ASX:BLD), trading 3.33 per cent higher at $6.045. It is followed by shares in South32 (ASX:S32) and Meridian Energy (ASX:MEZ).

The worst-performing large cap is Cochlear (ASX:COH), trading 2.55 per cent lower at $326.02. It is followed by shares in BlueScope Steel (ASX:BSL) and ASX (ASX:ASX).

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$2028.40 an ounce.

One Australian dollar is buying 65.48 US cents.

About Peter Milios

Peter Milios is a recent graduate from the University of Technology - majoring in Finance and Accounting. Peter is currently working under equity research analyst Di Brookman for Corporate Connect Research.

View more articles by Peter Milios →

More Related Articles

Stocks of the Hour: Impact Minerals, Spacetalk, Hammer Metals

Seven Group’s bid for Boral targets minority stakeholders

BlueScope Steel reports 27% fall in first-half profit amidst market volatility

Cochlear surpasses expectations

Westpac attributes minor decline in first quarter profit to accounting rules

RWC’s acquisition strategy and dividend adjustment