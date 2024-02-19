ASX down 0.18%: S&P 500 declines on PPI report

The S&P 500 index experienced a 0.5% decline on Friday following the release of a US producer price index report indicating a rise in prices, particularly attributed to increased service costs, retracting from its previous record high.

At 11:30am, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.18 per cent higher at 7,672.10.

The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 17 points.

Best and worst performers

The best-performing sector is Materials, up 1.21 per cent. The worst-performing sector is REITs, down 1.32 per cent.

The best-performing large cap is Boral (ASX:BLD), trading 3.33 per cent higher at $6.045. It is followed by shares in South32 (ASX:S32) and Meridian Energy (ASX:MEZ).

The worst-performing large cap is Cochlear (ASX:COH), trading 2.55 per cent lower at $326.02. It is followed by shares in BlueScope Steel (ASX:BSL) and ASX (ASX:ASX).

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$2028.40 an ounce.

One Australian dollar is buying 65.48 US cents.