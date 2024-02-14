Stocks of the Hour: St George Mining, Hammer Metals, Bastion Minerals

To register for Friday's webinar click here.

St George Mining (ASX:SGQ) has announced promising soil sampling results at its flagship Mt Alexander Project in Western Australia. In response, John Prineas, St George Mining’s Executive Chairman said: “We are very pleased with the results of the latest soils programme, which delineated not just one but a series of strong kilometre-long lithium soil anomalies in areas not yet drill tested for lithium.” Shares are trading 16 per cent higher at 2.9 cents.

Hammer Metals (ASX:HMX) provided an update on recent exploration activities and the status of its Mount Isa East Joint Venture with Sumitomo Metal Mining Oceania in North Queensland. The exploration program for the first quarter of 2024 has been formulated and the program will begin with drilling in early March at the high-potential Shadow South IOCG target. Shares are trading 6.25 per cent higher at 5.1 cents.

Bastion Minerals (ASX:BMO) has issued an update on the Rare Earth Element exploration conducted by its subsidiary, Bastion Minerals Pty Ltd, on the strategic Gyttorp land holding in Southern Sweden. Analysis of fifty-three samples from old mine workings has confirmed the property's high prospectivity for high-grade REE. Laboratory results indicate concentrations up to 6.8% Total Rare Earth Elements + Yttrium with elevated results observed across the entire property. Shares are trading 9.09 per cent higher at 1.2 cents.