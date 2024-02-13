US biotech experiences revival

Biotech companies in the United States are witnessing a surge in fundraising activities, marking the fastest pace since the peak of the mid-pandemic market boom. According to data from Jefferies, drug developers amassed a staggering $6.2 billion in equity capital markets in January, representing the largest total since February 2021, coinciding with the zenith of biotech stock performance.

This surge in funding comes as a stark reversal after a two-year deal drought that compelled many companies to resort to cost-saving measures such as job cuts and project shelving, and in some cases, led to business closures.

Rahul Chaudhary, head of healthcare equity capital markets at Leerink Partners, noted a noticeable and dramatic improvement in investor sentiment, attributing it to several factors including a rebound in stock prices, expectations of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, and a surge in mergers and acquisitions within the sector.

The SPDR S&P Biotech ETF, a closely monitored barometer of biotech stocks, had experienced a significant decline of almost two-thirds from its 2021 peak, primarily due to rising interest rates and skepticism regarding pandemic-era optimism surrounding new drugs. However, since late October, the ETF has rebounded by approximately 40%, indicating investor confidence in a potential stabilization of interest rates.

Jesse Mark, head of equity capital markets at Jefferies, highlighted a significant shift towards "opportunistic" fundraising deals, which are not necessarily tied to specific drug trial data or scientific milestones. He observed that broader investor interest has created a favorable window for such issuance, unlike the past two years when companies heavily relied on catalysts to raise capital.

While the bulk of recent fundraising, $5.6 billion, was generated by already listed companies, initial public offerings (IPOs) have also gained momentum. Strong performances of recent IPOs, such as the 96% surge in shares of US-based CG Oncology and the successful $319 million IPO of Kyverna Therapeutics, indicate a robust appetite among investors.

However, investors remain cautious about backing earlier-stage companies, as evidenced by the lukewarm reception of Metagenomi, a pre-clinical group, during its IPO.

Peter Maag, CEO of Kyverna Therapeutics, expressed optimism about the current financing environment, particularly noting the interest from large generalist mutual fund investors. However, he acknowledged that fundraising for riskier ventures might take longer to rebound.

The resurgence in biotech fundraising is viewed positively by experts like Yasin Keshvargar, a capital markets partner at Davis Polk, who sees it as a potential precursor to broader market rebound. However, he cautions that while there are underlying economic factors benefiting both biotech and non-biotech IPOs, specific biotech factors such as increased M&A activity and specialized investor enthusiasm play crucial roles.

Andy Acker and Daniel Lyons, portfolio managers at Janus Henderson, attribute the recent uptick in M&A activity in the biotech sector partly to US regulators' approval of significant acquisitions. Nonetheless, they caution against expecting a return to the pre-pandemic levels of dealmaking frenzy, emphasizing the importance of pipeline quality and balance sheets.

In conclusion, the recent surge in biotech fundraising signals a revitalization of the sector, driven by improved investor sentiment and favorable market conditions. However, challenges remain, particularly for early-stage ventures, highlighting the importance of strategic planning and robust clinical data to navigate the evolving landscape of biotech financing.