Stocks of the Hour: Dateline Resources, Blue Energy, Ansarada Group

Dateline Resources (ASX:DTR) has announced it has received assay results for diamond drillhole, CM23-14, drilled at the Colosseum Gold Project in California, USA. The consistency of assay results for the drill hole suggests stability in the geologic structure. Shares are trading 54.55 per cent higher at 1.7 cents.

Blue Energy (ASX:BLU) and AGL (ASX:AGL) have signed a Heads of Agreement for up to 300 PJ of deliverable gas. The annual contract quantity is 20-30 PJ per annum, the term is 10 years and the indicative start date is 2028. Shares are trading 20 per cent higher at 1.8 cents.

Ansarada Group (ASX:AND) has entered into a Scheme Implementation Deed with Datasite, an entity owned by funds managed by CapVest, to acquire 100% of the fully diluted share capital in Ansarada by way of a Scheme of Arrangement. Under the terms of the Scheme, Ansarada shareholders will be entitled to receive A$2.50 cash per share, which implies an equity value of A$236.3 million and represents a premium of 57.1% to the 6-month VWAP. Shares are trading 16.19 per cent higher at $2.44.

