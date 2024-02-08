Stocks of the Hour: QX Resources, Chimeric Therapeutics, Alliance Nickel

To register for Friday's webinar click here.

QX Resources (ASX:QXR) announced that numerous brine aquifers were successfully intersected in the second hole of a two-hole diamond drill (DD) program over the large scale Liberty Lithium brine project in California, USA. The results and interpretations from drillhole 1 are expected in mid-February, with drillhole 2 results in late March. Shares are trading 16.67 per cent higher at 2.1 cents.

Chimeric Therapeutics (ASX:CHM), an Australian leader in cell therapy, announced that the first patient in the ADVENT-AML Phase 1B clinical trial in Acute Myeloid Leukaemia (AML) has received treatment with CHM 0201. The trial, now open to enrolment at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, will recruit up to 20 patients with newly diagnosed AML. Shares are trading 16 per cent higher at 2.9 cents.

Alliance Nickel (ASX:AXN) has signed a non-binding term sheet with Samsung SDI for the future offtake of battery grade nickel and cobalt sulphate products from the NiWest Nickel-Cobalt Project in Western Australia. Samsung SDI and Alliance will discuss a potential acquisition by Samsung SDI of an equity interest in the NiWest Project. Shares are trading 56.67 per cent higher at 4.7 cents.