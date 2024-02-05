FNN Content / Reports / Shares / Stocks of the Hour / Video

February 5, 2024

Stocks of the Hour: Dotz Nano, Bioxyne, Castle Minerals, Linius Technologies

By Abbey Phillipps | More Articles by Abbey Phillipps

 

Dotz Nano (ASX:DTZ) has secured up to $12 million in funding with the Mercer Street Global Opportunity Fund, a US-based investment fund managed by Mercer Street Capital Partners. The funds raised will be allocated primarily with respect to the acceleration of DotzEarth development programs, as well as repayment of unsecured loan and general working capital requirements. Shares are flat at 17 cents.

Australian life sciences, pharmaceutical and consumer health products Company, Bioxyne (ASX:BXN) has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Breathe Life Sciences, has been awarded a Good Manufacturing Practice (“GMP”) licence to manufacture medical cannabis. This is Australia’s first GMP licence to manufacture Psilocybin and MDMA. Shares are trading 50 per cent higher at 1.8 cents.

Castle Minerals (ASX:CDT) has announced graphite mineralisation of 99.97% at the Kambale Graphite Project, exceeding the industry benchmark for use in EV battery anode manufacture. This is a major milestone, confirming Kambale’s natural fine flake graphite as a credible material to participate in emerging critical mineral supply chains. Shares are trading 33.33 per cent higher at 0.8 cents.

Linius Technologies (ASX:LNU) has raised A$565,000 from professional investors, with $50,000 coming from Directors and/or nominees. These funds will be used to accelerate the company's go-to-market plan and expand its presence in the US sports market, while also investing in key segments such as broadcast and college sports. Shares are trading flat at 0.2 cents.

