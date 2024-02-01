Stocks of the Hour: Singular Health Group, Mako Gold, Red Metal

To register for Friday's webinar click here.

Medical technology company, Singular Health Group Ltd (ASX:SHG) announced a two year contract with Roseman University of Health Sciences for total value of approximately AUD$152,000. The purchase order received is for 50 3Dicom R&D licences and 5,000 3Dicom Patient licences, to be used for college students and patients treated at Roseman University’s medical school. Shares are trading 38.3 per cent higher at 13 cents.

Mako Gold (ASX:MKG) has announced very high grade rock chip results of gold has been discovered at Napié in the Ivory Coast. The high-grade results are from new areas exposed by artisanal mining and are from the newly identified east-west structural trend which has yet to be tested by drilling. Shares are trading 15.38 per cent higher at 1.5 cents.

Red Metal (ASX:RDM) has announced exceptional leach results from the initial metallurgical testing at the Sybella discovery. The Company envisions the results as a heap leachable source of rare earth oxide (REO) minerals with the potential for cost competitiveness. Shares are trading 19.79 per cent higher at 11.5 cents.

