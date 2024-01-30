Stocks of the Hour: Loyal Lithium, Riversgold, Australian Rare Earths

Loyal Lithium (ASX:LLI) has announced that the winter drilling campaign is underway at the Trieste Lithium Project in the James Bay region of Québec, Canada. The focused low-cost drilling program aims to cover up to 2,500m and target the prominent spodumene bearing pegmatite dykes of Dyke #04 and Dyke #05. Shares are trading 16.28 per cent higher at 25 cents.

Riversgold (ASX:RGL) has now secured two highly prospective tenements in Western Australia for uranium with both projects having historical data* on the Geological Survey of Western Australia’s MINEDEX Database. In response, David Lenigas, Executive Chairman of Riversgold, said: “With the uranium price recently hitting 15-year highs at over US$100 a pound, we are excited about these projects joining the RGL tenement portfolio.” Shares are trading 5.26 per cent higher at 1 cent.

Australian Rare Earths (ASX:AR3) announced shallow, high-grade mineralisation has continued to be identified at the company’s Koppamurra rare earths project in South Australia, with the latest assays from an area of infill drilling within the Inferred Resource of the existing Mineral Resource Estimate. In response, AR3 Chief Executive Travis Beinke said, "the identification of additional high-grade mineralisation within the previously delineated resource area is particularly encouraging and will continue to inform our province development planning in parallel with our ongoing process flowsheet optimisation." Shares are trading 8 per cent higher at 13.5 cents.