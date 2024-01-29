Stocks of the Hour: Mako Gold, Cobre, icetana

Mako Gold (ASX:MKG) announces that geological mapping and rock chip sampling has been ongoing throughout December and into January at the Company’s 90% owned flagship Napié Project. In addition, the Company has significantly progressed its due diligence on the proposed accretive Goldridge transaction. Shares are trading 38.89 per cent higher at 1.25 cents.

Cobre (ASX:CBE) announces initial results from the recently completed airborne gravity gradient survey, highlighting potential for large-scale copper-silver deposit formation, over several of Cobre’s priority project areas in the Kalahari Copper Belt in Botswana. Commenting on the AGG results, Adam Wooldridge, Cobre’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “we’re particularly encouraged by the potential of the method for highlighting preserved fold hinge trap-sites which we believe to hold the key for Tier 1 deposits in the KCB.” Shares are trading 31.34 per cent higher at 8.8 cents.

icetana (ASX:ICE) has secured a renewed 3 year deal with security services vendor Prosegur Singapore. The order has an aggregate value of AUD$980,000, inclusive of three years of support, maintenance, and hardware supply, and will see the end user upgraded to Icetana's latest version software. Shares are trading 3.03 per cent higher at 3.4 cents.