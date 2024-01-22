Stocks of the Hour: ABx Group, Evolution Energy Minerals, Koba Resources

ABx Group (ASX:ABX) announced high-grade rare-earth elements results from the first rare earths drilling campaign at the Wind Break deposit, which is located 15 km northeast of the 52 million tonne Deep Leads-Rubble Mound rare earths resource1. The results are an emphatic confirmation of ABx’s northern Tasmanian exploration target area that exceeds 100km2. Shares are trading flat at 7.1 cents.

Evolution Energy Minerals (ASX:EV1, FSE:P77) announced an amendment to the investment agreement between BTR New Material Group Co., Ltd. and Evolution and that the due diligence condition has been satisfied. Under the Investment Agreement, BTR had agreed to subscribe for Evolution shares at $0.22 per share, representing 9.90% of Evolution (BTR Investment). Shares are trading 11.54 per cent higher at 14.5 cents.

Koba Resources (ASX:KOB) announced it has entered into a binding agreement with Havilah Resources that provides it the right to acquire an 80% interest in the uranium rights within a 4,000km2 tenement package in South Australia – the Yarramba Uranium Project. In response, Koba’s Managing Director and CEO, Mr Ben Vallerine, commented, “the Yarramba Project is centred on 4.6 million pounds of U3O8 at the Oban Deposit which provides a great foundation on which substantial resources can be built.” Shares are trading 20.83 per cent higher at 14.5 cents.

