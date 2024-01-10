Stocks of the Hour: Gladiator Resources, Kali Metals, Emyria

Gladiator Resources (ASX:GLA) has announced that their South West Corner trench assay results confirm the potential for very high grades for uranium. The next step is to drill-test the layers using core drilling in Q2 2024. Shares are trading 24 per cent higher at 4 cents.

Kali Metals (ASX: KM1) has announced that preliminary exploration programs completed pre-IPO have identified and sampled lithium bearing pegmatites across multiple locations within the Higginsville District Scale tenement holding. In late December 2023 a first pass soil sampling program was completed across the Spargoville project and the northern section of the Widgiemooltha project area. Assay results pending. Shares are trading 26 per cent higher at 66 cents.

Emyria (ASX:EMD) focused on delivering and developing new treatments for mental health and select neurological conditions, has announced the Company’s distinguished psychiatry specialist has been granted "Authorised Prescriber" status by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA). The authorisation enables the prescribing of MDMA according to an ethics committee endorsed care model developed by Emyria and within the strict regulatory framework established by the TGA for the treatment of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. Shares are trading 19 per cent higher at 7 cents.