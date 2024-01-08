FNN Content / Reports / Shares / Stocks of the Hour / Video

January 8, 2024

Stocks of the Hour: Chariot Corporation, Tempest Minerals, Trinex Minerals

By Peter Milios | More Articles by Peter Milios

 

Chariot Corporation (ASX:CC9) has advised that drilling activities at the Black Mountain Project have been halted for the year-end holiday period. Shares are trading 0.9 per cent lower at 55 cents.

Tempest Minerals (ASX:TEM) has executed a binding agreement for the acquisition of the Elephant project. The terms include $100,000 in cash and shares and a $500,000 exploration commitment for 80% ownership. Shares are trading 12.5 per cent higher at 0.9 cents.

Trinex Minerals (ASX:TX3) has announced that assay results at the Ross Lake Lithium Project and MAC Lithium Project in the Northwest Territories, Canada, confirm the presence of high-grade lithium mineralisation associated with spodumene crystals in lithium-caesium-tantalum pegmatites. Shares are trading 12.5 per cent higher at 0.9 cents.

About Peter Milios

Peter Milios is a recent graduate from the University of Technology - majoring in Finance and Accounting. Peter is currently working under equity research analyst Di Brookman for Corporate Connect Research.

