Stocks of the Hour: Chariot Corporation, Tempest Minerals, Trinex Minerals

Chariot Corporation (ASX:CC9) has advised that drilling activities at the Black Mountain Project have been halted for the year-end holiday period. Shares are trading 0.9 per cent lower at 55 cents.
Tempest Minerals (ASX:TEM) has executed a binding agreement for the acquisition of the Elephant project. The terms include $100,000 in cash and shares and a $500,000 exploration commitment for 80% ownership. Shares are trading 12.5 per cent higher at 0.9 cents.
Trinex Minerals (ASX:TX3) has announced that assay results at the Ross Lake Lithium Project and MAC Lithium Project in the Northwest Territories, Canada, confirm the presence of high-grade lithium mineralisation associated with spodumene crystals in lithium-caesium-tantalum pegmatites. Shares are trading 12.5 per cent higher at 0.9 cents.