Hidden Gems 2023 Highlights: Financials

A selection of some of the Financials companies that presented with us in 2023.

MoneyMe (ASX:MME) – Neal Hawkins – Chief Financial Officer – MoneyMe (ASX:MME) is a digital financial service company that offers fast and easy credit products to tech-savvy Australian consumers and businesses.

WT Financial Group (ASX:WTL) – Keith Cullen – CEO & Managing Director – WT Financial Group (ASX:WTL) operates with two main divisions: one focusing on B2B operations through subsidiaries (Wealth Today, Sentry Group, and Synchron), and the other handling B2C services under the Spring Financial Group brand.

Prime Financial Group (ASX:PFG) – Simon Madder – Managing Director & CEO – Chairman – Prime Financial Group (ASX:PFG) is an Advisory & Capital Group, operating across four key areas in Accounting & Business Advisory, Wealth Management, SMSF and Capital in its three core locations of Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

COG Financial Services (ASX:COG) – Andrew Bennett – CEO – COG Financial Services (ASX:COG) is Australia’s leading finance broker aggregator and equipment leasing business for small to medium-sized enterprises.

Beforepay Group (ASX:B4P) – James Twiss – CEO – Beforepay Group (ASX:B4P) operates in the Pay on Demand industry, which has been experiencing rapid growth as customers seek a more flexible and transparent way to manage their personal finances.

Findi (ASX:FND) – Nicholas Smedley, Chairman, Findi (ASX:FND) is a technology investment company, with a focus on growing India through financial inclusiveness for the underbanked.