Hidden Gems 2023 Highlights: Energy

A selection of some of the Energy companies that presented with us in 2023.

Empire Energy Group (ASX:EEG) – Alex Underwood – Managing Director – Empire Energy Group owns and operates oil and gas assets with unconventional targets in the Northern Territory's Beetaloo Sub-basin and central trough of the McArthur Basin.

Po Valley Energy (ASX:PVE) – Kevin Bailey – Chairman – Po Valley Energy is an emerging oil and gas exploration and development company with an expanding portfolio of hydrocarbon assets in northern Italy.

Alligator Energy (ASX:AGE) – Greg Hall – CEO & Managing Director – Alligator Energy is a uranium and energy metals project development and exploration group.

Noble Helium (ASX:NHE) – Noble Helium's aim is to diversify the helium supply chain and insulate it from the disruption and market manipulation risk that will emerge in the sourcing of this critical raw material. Noble Helium represents a ground-floor investment in the potential discovery and development of the World’s largest Global-Scale Primary Helium reserve, targeting a market share of 16% (1Bcf PA).

Talon Energy (ASX:TPD) – Colby Hauser – Managing Director & CEO – Talon Energy is an oil and gas explorer poised for near-term exponential growth, with a focus on delivering long term shareholder value.

Metgasco (ASX:MEL) – Ken Aitken – Managing Director – Metgasco (ASX:MEL) is a petroleum (oil and gas) exploration and production company. The company is currently transitioning to becoming a gas producer through its Vali field located in the ATP2021 permit in Queensland.

Vintage Energy (ASX:VEN) – Neil Gibbins – Managing Director – Vintage Energy (ASX:VEN) is an oil and gas exploration production company. Floated in 2018, Vintage generated its first revenue in 2023, with the start of gas supply from the Vali gas field. The company expects to bring a second field, Odin, into production in 2023.

Cauldron Energy (ASX:CXU) – Jonathan Fisher – CEO – Cauldron Energy (ASX:CXU) is a mineral exploration and resource development company, focused on minerals supporting the clean energy transition.

HyTerra (ASX:HYT) – Avon McIntyre – Executive Director & Chief Technical Officer – HyTerra (ASX:HYT) is focused on pioneering the exploration and production of natural hydrogen.

Red Sky Energy (ASX:ROG) – Andrew Knox, Managing Director, Red Sky Energy (ASX:ROG) is an Oil and Gas exploration and development company that acquires, drills and develops oil and Gas resources that can be produced conventionally using proven advanced technologies and developed best practice methods.

BPH Energy (ASX:BPH) – David Breeze – Managing Director and Executive Chairman – BPH Energy (ASX:BPH) is a diversified company holding investments in biotechnology and resources, including a significant interest (36%) in unlisted oil and gas exploration company Advent Energy Ltd. BPH is commercialising a portfolio of Australian biomedical technologies emerging from collaborative research by leading universities, medical institutes and hospitals across Australia.