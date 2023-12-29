Hidden Gems 2023 Highlights: Industrials

A selection of some of the Industrials companies that presented with us in 2023.

DroneShield (ASX:DRO) – Oleg Vornik – CEO & MD – DroneShield provides Artificial Intelligence based platforms for protection against advanced threats such as drones and autonomous systems.

Silk Logistics Holdings (ASX:SLH) – Brendan Boyd – Managing Director & CEO – Silk Logistics provides integrated logistics services to major clients in various industries, with a focus on customer satisfaction, safety, innovation, respect, integrity and passion.

Veris (ASX:VRS) – Michael Shirley – Managing Director & CEO – Veris (ASX:VRS) is a leading provider of spatial data services in Australia. Their expertise spans data collection and capture, using all types of sensors, as well as data processing, hosting, management, modelling, analysis, visualisation and sharing.

Phoslock Environmental Technologies (ASX:PET) – Lachlan McKinnon – Managing Director and CEO – Phoslock Environmental Technologies (ASX:PET) is an Australian company helping to solve global water quality problems to address growing environmental, economic and human health challenges.

Stealth Global Holdings (ASX:SGI) – Mike Arnold – Group Managing Director – Stealth Global Holdings (ASX:SGI) is one of Australia’s largest industrial distribution groups, combining company owned and independent retailer assets, providing more than 1 million products, supplies, parts, and accessories to business, trade, and retail customers.

VEEM (ASX:VEE) – Mark Miocevich – Managing Director – VEEM (ASX:VEE) is a designer and manufacturer of disruptive, high-technology marine propulsion and stabilisation systems for the global luxury motor yacht, fast ferry, commercial workboat and defence industries.

NOVONIX (ASX:NVX) – Dr Chris Burns – CEO – NOVONIX (ASX:NVX) provides revolutionary solutions that enable the adoption of clean energy through the development of innovative technologies and high-performance materials to service the electric vehicle and energy storage marketplace.

BluGlass (ASX:BLG) – James Walker – Chair – BluGlass (ASX:BLG) delivers cutting-edge custom laser and LED development across the industrial, defence, display, and scientific markets.

Amaero International (ASX:3DA) – Hank J. Holland, Chairman & CEO, Amaero International (ASX:3DA) is at the leading edge of advanced materials and manufacturing. The Company uses cutting-edge technologies to produce refractory metals and specialty alloy powders for critical applications.