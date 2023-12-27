Economics / FNN Content / Video

December 27, 2023

Hidden Gems 2023 Highlights: Consumer Discretionary

By Finance News Network

 

A selection of some of the Consumer Discretionary companies that presented in 2023.

Adrad Holdings (ASX:AHL) – Donald Cormack – CEO – Adrad is an Australian-based business specialising in the design and manufacture of innovative heat transfer solutions for OE customers globally and the manufacture, importation and distribution of automotive parts for the aftermarket in Australia and New Zealand.

Audeara (ASX:AUA) – Dr James Fielding – CEO & Managing Director – Audeara (ASX:AUA) is a global hearing health leader specialised in innovative listening solutions for people with hearing challenges.

