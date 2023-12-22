Hidden Gems 2023 Highlights: Materials

A selection of some of the Materials companies that presented with us in 2023.

Los Cerros (ASX:LCL) – Jason Stirbinskis – MD – Los Cerros Limited operates as a gold and copper exploration company in Colombia.

Mamba Exploration (ASX:M24) – Mike Dunbar – MD – Mamba Exploration Limited is a Western Australian focused gold, nickel and copper explorer.

Sayona Mining (ASX:SYA) – Dougal Elder – Finance Manager – Sayona Mining is an emerging leader in the supply of lithium for North America’s electrification.

Altech Batteries (ASX:ATC) – Iggy Tan – Managing Director – Altech Batteries is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS (“IKTS”) to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY® Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery.

VRX Silica (ASX:VRX) – Bruce Maluish – Managing Director – VRX Silica is the most advanced pure-play silica sand company on the ASX. Led by a highly experienced board and management team, VRX Silica is advancing its three high-purity, long-life Western Australian silica sand projects – the Arrowsmith North Silica Sand Project and the Arrowsmith Central Silica Sand Project both situated near Eneabba, south of Geraldton, and the Muchea Silica Sand Project about 50km north of Perth.

Volt Resources (ASX:VRC) – Prashant Chintawar – CEO – Volt Resources is focused on the exploration and development of its wholly-owned graphite and gold projects in Tanzania and Guinea.

Aston Minerals (ASX:ASO) – Tolga Kumova – Executive Chairman – Aston Minerals focuses on exploring nickel-cobalt and gold deposits at the Edleston Project in Ontario, Canada, which is surrounded by major mining projects.

Evolution Energy Minerals (ASX:EV1) – Phil Hoskins – Managing Director – Evolution Energy Minerals is focused on sustainable graphite products for the global green economy.

Magontec (ASX:MGL) – Nicholas Andrews – Executive Chairman – Magontec is a specialist recycler servicing its primary magnesium alloy customers.

Copper Search (ASX:CUS) – Duncan Chessell – CEO – Copper Search was founded with the mission of targeting world class copper-gold deposits within the Gawler Craton of South Australia.

Metro Mining (ASX:MMI) – Simon Wensley – CEO & Managing Director – Metro Mining Limited is an Australian exploration and mining company based in Brisbane, Queensland. Metro’s flagship project, the Bauxite Hills Mine, located 95km north of Weipa is one of the largest independent projects within the internationally acclaimed Weipa Bauxite Region.

Ionic Rare Earths (ASX:IXR) – Tim Harrison – Managing Director – Ionic Rare Earths is focused on developing its flagship Makuutu Rare Earths Project towards production.

Heavy Rare Earths (ASX:HRE) – Richard Brescianini – Executive Director – Heavy Rare Earths Limited is an Australian rare earth exploration and development company.

West Cobar Metals (ASX:WC1) – Kevin Das – Executive Director – West Cobar is a minerals exploration and development company focused on rare earths and battery minerals within Australia.

Mayur Resources (ASX:MRL) – Paul Mulder – Managing Director – Mayur Resources is developing a renewable energy portfolio and minerals business in PNG to answer the growing call from the mining and construction industries in the Asia Pacific region for "net zero" inputs.

Sarama Resources (ASX:SRR) – Andrew Dinning – Managing Director – Sarama Resources is a West African gold explorer and developer focused on establishing a new mining district in Burkina Faso.

EverGreen Lithium (ASX:EG1) – Jason Ward – Head of Exploration – EverGreen Lithium (ASX:EG1) has an extensive landholding adjacent Core Lithium Ltd.’s (ASX:CXO) world-class Finniss Project and additional compelling tenure prospective for lithium in the Northern Territory and Western Australia.

Future Battery Minerals (ASX:FBM) – Robin Cox – Technical Director – Future Battery Minerals (ASX:FBM) is focussed on exploration for key battery minerals lithium, nickel and copper in stable pro mining jurisdictions. The company has projects with high-grade shallow nickel sulphide resources that are being driven towards development and production and projects highly prospective for large sedimentary-hosted lithium deposits.

QMines (ASX:QML) – Andrew Sparke – Managing Director – QMines Limited (ASX:QML) is an Australian based exploration and development Company. The company owns four advanced copper and gold projects located in Queensland.

Kalamazoo Resources (ASX:KZR) – Luke Reinehr – CEO and Chairman – Kalamazoo Resources (ASX:KZR) is a gold and lithium exploration company with major assets in Tier 1 mining jurisdictions – the Victorian Goldfields, the Pilbara region in Western Australia and the Lachlan Fold Belt in New South Wales.

OreCorp (ASX:ORR) – Henk Diederichs – CEO and Managing Director – OreCorp (ASX:ORR) is a development and exploration company whose key asset is the Nyanzaga Gold Project in north-west Tanzania.

VHM (ASX:VHM) – Graham Howard – Managing Director – With one of the world’s largest, highest-grade rare earth deposits VHM (ASX:VHM) is preparing to supply the critical minerals that will power the world’s clean-energy transformation.

Global Lithium Resources (ASX:GL1) – Ron Mitchell – Managing Director – Global Lithium Resources is a diversified WA focussed mining and exploration company with multiple assets in key lithium-branded jurisdictions.

Latin Resources (ASX:LRS) – Christopher Gale – Managing Director – Latin Resources is exploring and developing sustainable minerals in Australia and Latin America to provide the planet with environmentally friendly products.

European Metals Holdings (ASX:EMH) – Keith Coughlan – Executive Chairman – European Metals is an Australian and UK listed mineral exploration and development company with a clear aim to create a sustainable European lithium supply chain with a low-carbon footprint.

Patagonia Lithium (ASX:PL3) – Patagonia Lithium (ASX:PL3) has acquired exploration licences over three prospective properties in the lithium triangle in Argentina. The company has assembled an experienced team to develop the prospects.

Many Peaks Gold (ASX:MPG) – Travis Schwertfeger – Executive Chairman – Many Peaks Gold (ASX:MPG) is a mineral exploration company advancing key critical mineral sector assets with gold & copper potential in tier one jursidictions.

Felix Gold (ASX:FXG) – Anthony Reilly – Managing Director and CEO – Felix Gold (ASX:FXG) is an ASX-listed gold discovery company operating in the Tintina Gold Province.

Cazaly Resources (ASX:CAZ) – Tara French – Managing Director – Cazaly Resources (ASX:CAZ) is a Perth-based Australian diversified mineral exploration and resource development company with projects around the world.

Rumble Resources (ASX:RTR) – Shane Sikora – Managing Director – Rumble Resources (ASX:RTR) is an Australia-based company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of base and precious metal projects.

Hastings Technology Metals (ASX:HAS) – Teck Lim – CFO – Hastings Technology Metals (ASX:HAS) is a Perth-based rare earths company primed to become the world’s next producer of neodymium and praseodymium concentrate (NdPr). NdPr are vital components in the manufacture of permanent magnets used every day in advanced technology products ranging from electric vehicles to wind turbines, robotics, medical applications, digital devices, etc.

M3 Mining (ASX:M3M) – Simon Eley – Executive Director – M3 Mining (ASX:M3M) is a mining exploration company with a strategic focus on unlocking copper and gold deposits in a West Australian premier mining jurisdiction.

ABx Group (ASX:ABX) – Mark Cooksey – Managing Director & CEO – ABx Group (ASX:ABX) specialises in supplying the global market with crucial rare earth elements and essential chemicals like aluminium fluoride, addressing the increasing demand for strategic minerals.

Odyssey Gold (ASX:ODY) – Matt Briggs – Managing Director – Odyssey Gold (ASX:ODY) is a Western Australian gold explorer focused on its high-grade gold projects in the Murchison Goldfields.

Lithium Universe (ASX:LU7) – Alex Hanly – CEO – Lithium Universe (ASX:LU7) will construct a spodumene-producing mine in Québec to assist Canada's transition towards cleaner energy.

Chilwa Minerals (ASX:CHW) – Cadell Buss – Managing Director – Chilwa Minerals (ASX:CHW) has an advanced-stage heavy mineral sands exploration project in the eastern Zomba district in Malawi.

SensOre (ASX:S3N) – Richard Taylor – Executive Director & CEO – SensOre (ASX:S3N) aims to become the world's top-performing minerals-targeting company through exploration that combines AI technology, big data and vast geoscientific expertise.

Lithium Australia (ASX:LIT) – Stuart Tarrant – CFO – Lithium Australia (ASX:LIT) is at the forefront of advanced materials development to ensure an ethical and sustainable future for the global battery industry.

Far East Gold (ASX:FEG) – Paul Walker – Chairman – Far East Gold (ASX:FEG) is a copper and gold explorer with three projects in Indonesia and three in Australia providing the Company with a diversified portfolio approach to its operations.

Golden Mile Resources (ASX:G88) – Damon Dormer – Managing Director & Jordan Luckett – Technical Director – Golden Mile Resources (ASX:G88) is a WA based resource company with an advanced critical metals project and multi-element exploration projects located in the Eastern Goldfields, Murchison, Pilbara, and South-West regions.

Western Yilgarn (ASX:WYX) – Gavin Rutherford – General Manager – Western Yilgarn (ASX:WYX) is dedicated to pursuing early-stage exploration opportunities that are strategically aligned and have the potential to deliver growth for shareholders. With a strong focus on green metals, WYX is hopeful of advancing their highly prospective land holdings in an emerging premier Nickel and Platinum Group Elements jurisdiction.

Miramar Resources (ASX:M2R) – Allan Kelly – Executive Chairman – Miramar Resources (ASX:M2R) is a Western Australian focused mineral exploration company with projects in the Eastern Goldfields, the Murchison and Gascoyne regions.

Tivan (ASX:TVN) – Grant Wilson – Executive Chair -Tivan (ASX:TVN) engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. The Company’s current focus is on Vanadium & Titanium.

Wildcat Resources (ASX:WC8) – Samuel Ekins – Managing Director – Wildcat Resources (ASX:WC8) is focussed on unlocking value by way of Discovery targeting world class provinces across Australia, with its recent focus on an exciting new Lithium discovery.

Aurora Energy Metals (ASX:1AE) – Greg Cochran – Managing Director – Aurora Energy Metals (ASX:1AE) is focused on the exploration and development of its project in Oregon, USA. The project hosts a defined uranium resource and is prospective for lithium.

QX Resources (ASX:QXR) – Steve Promnitz – Managing Director – QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR) is focused on exploration and development of battery minerals, with hard rock lithium assets in a prime location of Western Australia, lithium brine project in the USA, copper/moly/gold assets in Queensland and a strategic investment in nickel sulphides in Sweden.

IMDEX (ASX:IMD) – Paul House – CEO – IMDEX (ASX:IMD) is a leading global mining technology company that enables drilling contractors and resource companies to safely find, define and mine orebodies with precision and at speed.

Heavy Minerals (ASX:HVY) – Andrew Taplin – CEO – Heavy Minerals (ASX:HVY) is an Australian-based industrial minerals company that owns 100% of the Port Gregory and Red Hill Garnet Projects in Western Australia.

Helix Resources (ASX:HLX) – Dr. Kylie Prendergast, Executive Technical Director, Geologist, Helix Resources (ASX:HLX) is a minerals exploration company focused on the development of Collerina Copper and Cobar Gold Projects in Central NSW.

Sunstone Metals (ASX:STM) – Malcolm Norris – CEO and Managing Director – Sunstone Metals (ASX:STM) is a mineral exploration company with high-quality gold and copper assets in Ecuador.

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (ASX:KAL) – Matt Painter – CEO and Managing Director – Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (ASX:KAL) is exploring targeted areas in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia.

Godolphin Resources (ASX:GRL) – Jeneta Owens – Managing Director – Godolphin Resources (ASX:GRL) operates a number of gold and copper projects in the Lachlan Fold Belt of New South Wales.

Atlantic Lithium (ASX:A11) – Neil Herbert – Executive Chairman – Atlantic Lithium (ASX:A11) is a lithium-focused exploration and development company advancing its flagship Ewoyaa Project in Ghana, West Africa to production.

Chariot Corporation (ASX:CC9) – Shanthar Pathmanathan – Managing Director – Chariot Corporation (ASX:CC9) is a mineral exploration company focused on discovering and developing high-grade and near-surface lithium opportunities in the United States.

Krakatoa Resources (ASX:KTA) – Colin Locke – Executive Chairman – Krakatoa Resources (ASX:KTA) is committed to acquiring and developing high-value and critical metals projects.

EV Resources (ASX:EVR) – Hugh Callaghan, Managing Director, EV Resources (ASX:EVR) projects are strategically diversified across electric vehicle and green energy technology metals.The company's primary focus is exploring for copper in the Americas.

Jindalee Lithium (ASX:JLL) – Lindsay Dudfield – Executive Director & CEO – Jindalee Lithium (ASX:JLL) has a continued track record of successful mineral exploration and development. The company’s flagship project is the McDermitt Lithium Project in south-east Oregon, USA.

Charger Metals (ASX:CHR) – Aidan Platel – Managing Director & CEO – Charger Metals (ASX:CHR) has a portfolio of battery metals projects in WA and the Northern Territory that are prospective for metals associated with the renewable energy sector.

Iltani Resources (ASX:ILT) – Donald Garner – Managing Director – Starting with the company's gold and base metal projects in Queensland, the vision of Iltani Resources (ASX:ILT) is to build a mining business with a fundamentals-driven bias to the raw materials and metals the world needs to realise a clean energy future.

Resource Mining Corporation (ASX:RMI) – Trevor Matthews – Non-Executive Director – Resource Mining Corporation (ASX:RMI) is advancing a portfolio of prospective exploration projects focused on the definition of battery minerals in leading mining jurisdictions. The company has six prospective nickel projects in Tanzania and is currently exploring the Liparamba nickel project.

Lincoln Minerals (ASX:LML) – Jonathon Trewartha – CEO – Lincoln Minerals (ASX:LML) is focused on the development of the Kookaburra Gully Graphite Project, located on the Eyre Peninsula in South Australia.

Torque Metals (ASX:TOR) – Cristian Moreno – Managing Director – Torque Metals (ASX:TOR) focuses on gold, copper and silver in well-established mineral provinces throughout Australia. The company has a proven discovery methodology combining drilling results with machine learning algorithms and geological interpretation.