Stocks of the Hour: Tamboran Resources, Allkem, Global Uranium and Enrichment

Tamboran Resources (ASX:TBN) enters a Strategic Partnership with Liberty Energy to deliver modern stimulation and completion equipment to the Beetaloo Basin. In response, Tamboran Managing Director and CEO, Joel Riddle, said, “Tamboran continues to partner with the best-in-class operating and technology companies to support the development of our assets.” Shares are trading 2.24 per cent higher at 19 cents.

Allkem Limited (ASX:AKE, |TSX:AKE) advises its existing International Financing Corporation project financing has been supplemented by an additional US$50M with IDB Invest for Allkem’s Sal de Vida Project located in Catamarca Province, Argentina. In response, Managing Director and CEO commented, “these targets and commitments support the responsible and sustainable development of lithium for a greener future and regional economic growth in the province of Catamarca.” Shares are trading 4.27 per cent higher at $10.49.

Global Uranium and Enrichment (ASX:GUE, OTCQB: OKPRF) announced that the exploration licence for the Enmore Gold Project has been renewed for a further six years. In response, Managing Director, Andrew Ferrier commented, “This renewal is a critical milestone as we progress discussions with potential project partners for Enmore. Our renewal decision is of particular significance given the favourable conditions and strong outlook for the gold market, with prices reaching all-time highs above A$3,000/oz.” Shares are trading 29.12 per cent higher at 11.75 cents.

