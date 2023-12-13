Stocks of the Hour: Patrys, Leeuwin Metals, American West Metals

Patrys (ASX:PAB), a therapeutic antibody development company, announced that its Contract Manufacturing and Development Organisation (CDMO) has confirmed that a manufacturing slot for the GMP production of PAT-DX1 will be available in Q1 CY 2024. The Company is confident that the drug material from this manufacturing run will enable the Company to initiate its first-in-human clinical trial of PAT-DX1 in the second half of CY 2024. Shares are trading 6.67 per cent higher at 0.8 cents.

Leeuwin Metals (ASX:LM1) announced that the assays results have returned highgrade lithium oxide at the Cross Lake Lithium Project in Canada. In response Managing Director, Christopher Piggott, commented, “We are extremely pleased with today’s results which display … confirmation of a highly fertile LCT system extending over a 4.7km strike of spodumene-bearing pegmatites.” Shares are flat at 18 cents.

American West Metals (ASX:AW1, OTCQB:AWMLF) has announced an updated JORC Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE), which adds 23.8Moz of indium and 119Koz of gold at the West Desert Deposit in Utah, USA. In response, Dave O’Neill, Managing Director of American West Metals commented, “the updated MRE adds a world class indium resource to the existing large volumes of zinc, copper and silver that were defined within the maiden resource announced in February this year.” Shares are trading 13.04 per cent higher at 13 cents.

