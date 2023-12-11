FNN Content / Reports / Shares / Stocks of the Hour / Video

December 11, 2023

Stocks of the Hour: Grand Gulf Energy, WhiteHawk, MetalsGrove Mining

By Abbey Phillipps | More Articles by Abbey Phillipps

 

Grand Gulf Energy (ASX:GGE) has announced that the Jesse-1A well unexpectedly flowed significant helium to the surface during initial re-entry operations. Managing Director Dane Lance commented, "In the event of a successful flow-test Grand Gulf has the potential to quickly move to production, potentially within 6 months, requiring minimal capex given the existing gathering infrastructure and offtake agreement." Shares are trading 50 per cent higher at 1.2 cents.

WhiteHawk (ASX:WHK) has announced the addition of a contract order under the current Master Services Agreement for Cyber Risk Services in support of the client’s TPRM services. This additional order represents increased revenues under the existing Master Services Agreement of US$1.2m. Shares are trading 9.09 per cent higher at 2.4 cents.

MetalsGrove Mining (ASX:MGA) has entered into a strategic agreement to acquire six new lithium claims in Zimbabwe. MetalsGrove’s Managing Director, Sean Sivasamy, said, "The upfront acquisition terms are modest, allowing the Company to set about rapidly advancing these projects through a targeted exploration campaign early next year." Shares are trading 33.33 per cent higher at 10 cents.

About Abbey Phillipps

View more articles by Abbey Phillipps →

More Related Articles

Billionaire forced to raise bid for Pact

US payroll jobs data soft, 2.5% inflation mandate with risks, Consumer under pressure

Chemist Warehouse to merge with Sigma Healthcare in $8.8 billion deal

Endeavor sets benchmark for Santos takeover

Friday sees S&P500 achieve new high for 2023

Deflation tightens grip on China’s economy