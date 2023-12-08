FNN Content / Reports / Shares / Stocks of the Hour / Video

December 8, 2023

Stocks of the Hour: Lincoln Minerals, OncoSil Medical, Avira Resources

By Abbey Phillipps | More Articles by Abbey Phillipps

 

Lincoln Minerals (ASX:LML) has increased their Kookaburra Gully Graphite Project resource by 87% to become the second largest graphite resource on Eyre Peninsula. Lincoln Minerals CEO Jonathon Trewartha commented, “the resource upgrade provides strong momentum for our plans to commence an update to the Feasibility Study expected to commence mid-2024 and is scheduled for delivery in the second half of 2024.” Shares are trading 14.3 per cent lower at 0.6 cents.

OncoSil Medical (ASX:OSL) announced the commencement of the inaugural commercial treatments utilising the OncoSilTM device in Greece, taking place at a prestigious medical facility located in Athens. The treatments are for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer. Shares are trading 12.5 per cent higher at 0.9 cents.

Avira Resources (ASX:AVW) announced  that the Phase 2 diamond drilling campaign has now commenced with the drill rig now on-site and preparing to drill at the Company’s Puolalaki Project located in northern Sweden. The drilling is expected to take approximately 2-3 weeks to complete, and first assays are expected late January depending on core processing and lab turn-around-times. Shares are flat at 0.15 cents.
 

About Abbey Phillipps

View more articles by Abbey Phillipps →

More Related Articles

S&P 500 rises as investors anticipate US jobs report, Santos-Woodside merger update

Rio Tinto’s 2023 mining advancements and green commitments

Electric vehicle bubble deflates as valuations plunge – what’s next for the EV industry?

China’s weak trade figures raise economic concerns

Global oil prices fall for sixth consecutive session

China’s November trade report reveals economic struggles