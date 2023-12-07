Stocks of the Hour: Tamboran Resources, Invictus Energy, Blaze Minerals, Elixir Energy

To register for Friday's webinar click here.

Tamboran Resources (ASX:TBN) announced the successful completion of SS-1H stimulation program. In response, Tamboran Resources (ASX:TBN) Managing Director and CEO, Joel Riddle, commented, “the team engineered a repeatable stimulation formula, which is a significant milestone for Tamboran that is expected to lead to more efficient and lower cost programs in the future.” Shares are trading 3.7 per cent higher at 14 cents.

Invictus Energy (ASX:IVZ) announced a gas discovery in the Mukuyu-2 well at its 80% owned and operated Cabora Bassa Project in Zimbabwe. Comments from Managing Director Scott Macmillan include, “The Company has delivered an exceptional result from the first two wells drilled in Mukuyu, which provides us with significant running room in our large portfolio of prospects and leads for further discoveries in our acreage in the Cabora Bassa basin.” Shares are trading 37.5 per cent higher at 22 cents.

Blaze Minerals (ASX:BLZ) has identified multiple high-grade channel samples from all spodumene bearing pegmatites at the North Spirit Lithium Project in Canada. In response, Commenting on the Phase 2 results, Simon Coxhell said, “In the space of six months the project has grown from one historic anomalous rock chip sample to a number of prospective outcrops confirmed by these latest channel sample results.” Shares are trading 25 per cent higher at 1 cent.

Elixir Energy (ASX:EXR) announced that Daydream-2 appraisal well in its 100% owned Grandis Gas Project located in the Bowen Basin, Queensland, reaches Total Depth of 4,300 metres. Elixir’s Managing Director, Mr Neil Young, said, “although these are still early days, the unexpected intersection of a permeable gas zone this deep in the section may unlock another new Australian deep gas play and will be of interest to many parties. Furthermore, on almost every other front the well has exceeded expectations – in terms of geology, engineering, economics and project management.” Shares are trading 22.22 per cent higher at 11 cents.