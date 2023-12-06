FNN Content / Reports / Shares / Stocks of the Hour / Video

December 6, 2023

Stocks of the Hour: Latin Resources, Lanthanein Resources, Noble Helium

By Peter Milios | More Articles by Peter Milios

 

To register for Friday's webinar click here.

Latin Resources (ASX:LRS) has announced a 56% increase in the JORC resource at the Salinas Lithium Project. In response, Latin Resources Managing Director, Chris Gale, commented, “What a great effort from our exploration team. Another significant milestone met with our upgraded MRE to over 70Mt. This Project is fast becoming a Tier One lithium resource as we predicted.” Shares are trading 4.41 per cent higher at 17.75 cents.

Lanthanein Resources (ASX:LNR) has entered into a transaction to earn up to a 70% interest in the Lady Grey Lithium Project at Mount Holland in the Forrestania Greenstone Belt. In response, Mr Brian Thomas, Technical Director of Lanthanein commented, “This transaction positions Lanthanein with a prospective lithium project in one of the most desired jurisdictions for lithium explorers in Western Australia.” Shares are trading 100 per cent higher at 1.2 cents.

Noble Helium (ASX:NHE) provides the following further information to Monday’s update on drilling results at Mbelele at the Company’s North Rukwa Helium Project in Tanzania. The results show free gas column of mixed helium and nitrogen at crest of Mbelele structure, potential to underwrite monetisation plans and helium-rich fluids within deeper high quality stacked reservoirs provide significant upside as a resource play. Shares are trading 8.82 per cent higher at 18.5 cents. 

About Peter Milios

Peter Milios is a recent graduate from the University of Technology - majoring in Finance and Accounting. Peter is currently working under equity research analyst Di Brookman for Corporate Connect Research.

View more articles by Peter Milios →

More Related Articles

Rio Tinto sets $6.2 billion price for Simandou iron ore deposit in Guinea

Apple’s market value surpasses $3 trillion mark

Moody’s downgrades China’s sovereign credit outlook to negative

Wall Street’s recent rally fades

Australian Q3 GDP forecast faces weakening as current account deficit rises

Worried Russia watches as global oil prices slide further