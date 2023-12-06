Stocks of the Hour: Latin Resources, Lanthanein Resources, Noble Helium

To register for Friday's webinar click here.

Latin Resources (ASX:LRS) has announced a 56% increase in the JORC resource at the Salinas Lithium Project. In response, Latin Resources Managing Director, Chris Gale, commented, “What a great effort from our exploration team. Another significant milestone met with our upgraded MRE to over 70Mt. This Project is fast becoming a Tier One lithium resource as we predicted.” Shares are trading 4.41 per cent higher at 17.75 cents.

Lanthanein Resources (ASX:LNR) has entered into a transaction to earn up to a 70% interest in the Lady Grey Lithium Project at Mount Holland in the Forrestania Greenstone Belt. In response, Mr Brian Thomas, Technical Director of Lanthanein commented, “This transaction positions Lanthanein with a prospective lithium project in one of the most desired jurisdictions for lithium explorers in Western Australia.” Shares are trading 100 per cent higher at 1.2 cents.

Noble Helium (ASX:NHE) provides the following further information to Monday’s update on drilling results at Mbelele at the Company’s North Rukwa Helium Project in Tanzania. The results show free gas column of mixed helium and nitrogen at crest of Mbelele structure, potential to underwrite monetisation plans and helium-rich fluids within deeper high quality stacked reservoirs provide significant upside as a resource play. Shares are trading 8.82 per cent higher at 18.5 cents.